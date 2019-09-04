Joan Williamson Feese, 96, died as a resident of the Summit and was gently delivered into the hands of God on September 1, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1922, to the late John S. Williamson and Lousie Gundrum Williamson in Williamsport, Pa. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Robert C. Fesse with whom she shared 63 wonderful years. She was preceded in death by both of her beloved sons, R. Mark Feese in 1975 and John W. Feese in 2013. She was also predeceased by her only brother, John E. Williamson of Mechanicsburg, Pa. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tamara F. Colagreco; her grandson, Robert J. Colagreco and fiancée, Gabriella Padgett, all of Lynchburg; and her granddaughter, Angelica Al Janabi, her husband, Taysir and infant great-granddaughter, Lelia, of Arlington, Va. We're so sorry that she didn't survive to meet her great-granddaughter, Anya Neoma Colagreco, who is due to arrive in October. Her father, a former golf pro, taught her to play golf as a young child, a sport she continued to enjoy while rearing her three children. She also has a life-long love of music and dancing. Everyone at the Summit knew her as "the lady who sings all the time". Joan attended Dickinson Seminary in Pa., where she studied voice before her marriage. Years later she attended CVCC, where she enjoyed studying and speaking Spanish. She became very interested in the Spanish language after an extended stay in El Salvador. She and her husband were fortunate to have spent three months on the island of Barbados, as well as traveling to South America, Puerto Rico, Canada and throughout much of the United States. She was proud to have served as a Spar in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, where she was stationed in New York City. She was a former member of the American Legion Post 16. In her younger years, she and her husband were very active at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was still a member. She always had a twinkle in her eye that only death could extinguish. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dennis Roberts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable gift in her memory to Patrick Henry Boys and Girls Homes or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.