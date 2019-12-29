Margaret Louise Garrett Fazzi, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy Garrett; her brothers, Frederick and Dr. William Garrett; and her husband of 63 years, Paul Gowen Fazzi. Margaret is survived by her children, Cecilia F. van Eeden, Paul G. Fazzi Jr., and Peter G. Fazzi; her grandchildren, Patricia Lenker (Erik) and Emily King (Marty) and her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Aiden Lenker and Madilyn and Julia King. Margaret was a long-time resident of Lynchburg, retired from Medical Associates of Lynchburg. She loved flowers and was a founding member of the Fort Hill Garden Club; an active member of the Lynchburg Women's Club and was an avid bridge player and a devotee of crossword puzzles. Margaret was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery with the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at The Summit for the care and loved she enjoyed there. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Margaret's name to Holy Cross or your favorite charity. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
