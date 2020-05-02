Christopher Jon Fauser, 68, of Lynchburg, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Center, Texas on June 16, 1951. As a young boy, he lived in Bogota, Columbia for eight years with his family, while his father worked as a geophysicist for Exxon Mobil. Upon their return to the United States, Chris went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science at Houston University. Chris began working in the Telecommunications industry at Motorola and retired from Harris Corporation (formerly known as Com-Net Ericsson). Most recently, he was working as a federal sales consultant with Superior Communications. Chris enjoyed his morning routine of making coffee, picking up his three newspapers and reading them cover-to-cover. He loved his "Boonsboro family" at Boonsboro Country Club where he was an avid member for decades. He enjoyed golf, drinks, and fellowship with all of his good friends. Chris was loved by many for his sharp sense of humor, wit, bright smile, charm, and his genuine love for the people in his life, especially his daughter, Chapel Dee, whom he loved more than anything in the world. Chris is survived by Diana Danby and their daughter, Chapel Dee Fauser; his father, Walter B. Fauser Jr.; his siblings, Jeff Fauser (Camille), Jill Villasanti (Rene), Micheal Fauser (Tami), Eric Fauser (Zebedee), and Curt Fauser (Cathy); and his sixteen nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Joan E. Fauser. Chris is deeply loved by many and will forever be missed. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
