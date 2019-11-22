Brenda Dillon Fastabend, 80, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born in Leaksville, N.C. (now Eden) but grew up in Martinsville, Va. Brenda was the daughter of Herbert Phelps Dillon and Hellen Janulis Dillon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phelps Dillon. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" Aloysius Fastabend; daughters, Marcia Fastabend Pell (Robert) of Panama City, Fla., Carla Fastabend Thomas (Brian) of Richmond, Va.; and sons, William Vincent Fastabend (Melanie) of Lynchburg, Va., Kevin Andrew Fastabend (Lisa) of Fredericksburg, Va., Paul Stephen Fastabend of Lynchburg, Va. and Brian Charles Fastabend of Fort Collins, Colo.; her grandchildren, Annie Wallace, Samantha McClellan (Joel), Carter and Grayson Thomas, Luke and Kelsey Fastabend, Jessica and Will Fastabend, Sofia, Oscar and Chaz Fastabend; and great-grandson, Bennett McClellan. Her surviving siblings are Camelia Joyce (JB) of Severna Park, Md., Karen Dillon of Richmond, Va. and Stanley Dillon of Martinsville, Va., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Brenda and Bill moved to Lynchburg from Newport News in 1966 and lived on Cardinal Place for over 47 years. They moved to The Summit in 2015. Brenda was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and participated in many church ministries. She was particularly active in the prolife movement dating back to 1967. Brenda served two terms as president of the Virginia Society for Human Life and was an alternate delegate to the Board of Directors of the National Right to Life Committee. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, Va. with Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush officiating. A reception will follow at the Church. The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of the James River Nursing unit of The Summit Health and Rehab Facility, who have cared for Brenda so professionally and compassionately during the past 3 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Miriam's House in Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
