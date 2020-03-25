Cecile Holt Farthing, age 83, of Hurt, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab Center. Born July 5, 1936, in Halifax County, she was a daughter of the late Coley Willard Holt and Mary Clay Holt. She was predeceased by her husband, Troy Anderson Farthing; and three sisters, Edith Henderson, Gracie Mae Beadles, and Belle McDaniel. Mrs. Farthing was a home maker. She loved animals, reading, cooking for her family, working in the garden and watching Fox News. She is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann Farthing and husband, Tommy Young of Hurt, and Sandra Worsham and husband, David of Hurt; two grandchildren, Ashleigh Dalton and husband, Malon of Brights, and Laura Bailey of Grit; and a great-grandchild, Maleigh Dalton. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Wyatt Miles IV. Due to the current situation, the family requests that in lieu of food and flowers, you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Service information
Mar 26
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 26, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Andrews United Methodist Church Cemetery
10164 East Gretna Road
Gretna, VA 24557
10164 East Gretna Road
Gretna, VA 24557
