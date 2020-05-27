April 26, 1930 - May 20, 2020 Mattie Marie Farmer, age 90, of Evington, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Cabler and Bettie Lynch Cabler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd R. Farmer Sr; a son, Lloyd R. Farmer Jr; a daughter, Alletta Maria; four brothers, Charles Cabler, Fred Cabler, Matthew Cabler and Robert Cabler and one sister, Rosa Cabler. She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Linda Hubbard (Roy), Janice Moss (Gary), Desserae Morton (Wayne) all of Evington and Carolyn Farmer (Benjamin Stovall) of Connecticut; four sons, Lowell Farmer (Yoni) of Lynchburg, Glenn Farmer, Allan Farmer of Evington and Dennis Farmer (Keena) of North Carolina; a brother James Cabler; a sister Carrie White; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to social distancing during this time, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. only at Chapel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Home directing
