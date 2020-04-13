Margaret Louise Clements Farmer, 88, of 809 13th Street, Altavista, died on April 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Junior Farmer. She was born on November 9, 1931, in Pittsylvania County, Va., a daughter of the late Arnie A. Clements and Laura Coles Clements. She was a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church. She is survived by five sons, Bobby Clements of Lynchburg, Bennett Clements (Ida) of Belleville, Ill., Braxton Farmer (Sharon) of Altavista, Derrick Farmer (Betty) of Hurt, and Thomas Farmer (Vivian) of Hurt; one daughter, Teresa Goard of Hurt; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister, Betsy Peerman of Forest, sister, Evelyn Adams of New Jersey; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Haskins (Leroy) of Columbus, Evelyn Farmer of Altavista, and Maggie Clements of Hurt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Junior Farmer; brother, Thomas Clement of Hurt; sister, Ruth (Sue) Davis of Hurt; sister, Fannie Badger of New Jersey; brother, James Clement of Hurt; and brother, Arthur Clements (Baby Man) of New Jersey. Special thanks to her caregiver, Cheryl Miller. A private graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence, 809 13th Street, Altavista, VA 24517. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

