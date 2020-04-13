Margaret Louise Clements Farmer, 88, of 809 13th Street, Altavista, died on April 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Junior Farmer. She was born on November 9, 1931, in Pittsylvania County, Va., a daughter of the late Arnie A. Clements and Laura Coles Clements. She was a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church. She is survived by five sons, Bobby Clements of Lynchburg, Bennett Clements (Ida) of Belleville, Ill., Braxton Farmer (Sharon) of Altavista, Derrick Farmer (Betty) of Hurt, and Thomas Farmer (Vivian) of Hurt; one daughter, Teresa Goard of Hurt; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister, Betsy Peerman of Forest, sister, Evelyn Adams of New Jersey; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Haskins (Leroy) of Columbus, Evelyn Farmer of Altavista, and Maggie Clements of Hurt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Junior Farmer; brother, Thomas Clement of Hurt; sister, Ruth (Sue) Davis of Hurt; sister, Fannie Badger of New Jersey; brother, James Clement of Hurt; and brother, Arthur Clements (Baby Man) of New Jersey. Special thanks to her caregiver, Cheryl Miller. A private graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence, 809 13th Street, Altavista, VA 24517. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.