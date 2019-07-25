Miss Linda M. Farmer, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Forest Hills Home. Born on July 29, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roslyn Tweedy and Roscoe Farmer Sr. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted brother, Roscoe Farmer Jr. and his wife, Marianne, of Galloway, Ohio. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. 846-1337.
