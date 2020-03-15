Geraldine Kirby Farmer, 94, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Va. on November 28, 1925, a daughter of the late Joseph Nathaniel Kirby and Hattie Almond Kirby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis Farmer; son, Charles Michael Farmer; and a daughter, Patricia Holofchak. She was retired from Leggett Department Store. She loved to cook and share with others. Geraldine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Farmer; three grandchildren, Amy Farmer Hensley and husband, Jeremy, Katie Farmer Hall and husband, Scott, and Jonathan Holofchak; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Lawrence Randall officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

