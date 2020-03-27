Luella Michael Parker Farley, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. She was born on Thursday, July 2, 1942, in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Samuel Michael and Mallie Padgett Michael. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Board Farley; and her son, Michael Parker. She was retired from the Rubatex Corporation. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Parker Sites and husband, Doug; stepdaughter, Donna Bowyer; stepson, Ronnie Farley and wife, Linda; grandson, Charles J. Farley and wife, Chelsea; and her great-granddaughter, Autumn Farley. A private family graveside will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

To plant a tree in memory of Luella Farley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries