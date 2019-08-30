Sallie Tabor Fariss, 92, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at The Carrington. She was the wife of the late Jasper H. Fariss for fifty years. She was born on July 22, 1927, in Burkes Garden, Va., a daughter of the late Amos W. Tabor and Edythe Tibbs Tabor. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Rustburg United Methodist Church. Sallie was an avid reader and master gardener. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. She is survived by three children, Albert Fariss and his wife, Katherine, of Rustburg, Myron "Ron" Fariss and his wife, Irene, of Vernon Hill, and Tina Barbour and her husband, Larry, of Altavista; four sisters, Emmogene Trent (Edward), Doris Clark (Bobby), Lois Merkey (Gerald), and Frances Doss (Alvan Franklin); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren (with one on the way); a special nephew, Charles Fariss (Carole); a special niece, Pat Dagenhart (Mike); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, J.D. Tabor and Robert W. Tabor; and three sisters, Virginia Saunders, Anna Lee Sieck and Janie Reynolds. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church by Pastor Bob Hardman with inurnment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. and other times at the residence of Myron and Irene Fariss, 1121 Jones Trail, Vernon Hill. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Mount Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 5662 Red House Rd., Rustburg, VA 24588, Rustburg United Methodist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 336, Rustburg, VA 24588, or the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
