Carol Luckado Fariss, 71, of Goode, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Maryland, on August 21, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Garland Douglas Luckado and Hazel Wright Luckado. She received her Masters of Administration and Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Lynchburg College and was a graduate of Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She retired after 43 years of nursing from Centra Health. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger William Fariss; a son, David (Cristy) Fariss; two daughters, Karen (Mike) Godsey and Julie (Chris) Trent; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Fariss, Sydney Fariss, Alexis Godsey, Justin Godsey, Amber Trent, Taylor Trent, and Morgan Trent; and a brother, Garland (Susan) Luckado, Jr. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with burial to follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
