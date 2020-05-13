James (Jim) Elery Falls Jr. January 25, 1949 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 James (Jim) Elery Falls Jr., 71, passed away at his home in Louisa, Va., on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born January 25, 1949, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late James Elery Falls Sr. and Eleanor Callahan Falls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Falls. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Stanley Falls; his daughter, Stacey Falls McCray, her husband Brian, and two grandchildren, Mason and Ben, all of Louisa, Va. He is also survived by his brother, Randall (Randy) Falls, of Roanoke, Va., and his family. Jim served in the United States Navy. He spent his career as a manager in the restaurant business. He was an avid basketball fan, especially the Duke Blue Devils. He also enjoyed golf, JMU football, Elvis music, reruns of the Andy Griffith show and being near the ocean. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's' Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, or the Louisa County Fire and Rescue Squad, 300 East Main Street, Louisa, VA 23093.
