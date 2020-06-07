May 5, 1930 - June 3, 2020 Arvel Alonzo Fallis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Forest, Virginia. He was born in Hatch, Utah, on May 5, 1930, to Jacob Alonzo Fallis and Abigail Clove. He was the youngest of seven children. He served in the United States Army during the Korean war. Based primarily in San Francisco he was a member of the military Police. He later served a mission in the Central Atlantic States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his mission, he toured and sang with the Centennial Chorus. While attending Brigham Young University, he met Anita Ann Woodward. On April 12, 1957, they married in Fallon, Nevada and finally settled there following graduation from the Utah State University. He taught at West End Elementary for many years. He was an avid rockhound and spent countless summers in the desert collecting rocks. On April 11, 1979, Anita and Arvel were sealed together in the Ogden, Temple. Of his brother and sisters, he was the last remaining sibling to pass away. He was 90. He leaves behind three daughters, Jeanette Foster (David), Barbara Ansted, (John), Diana Fallis; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He will be buried in Fallon, Nevada and a memorial service will be planned for later in the summer in Fallon. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
