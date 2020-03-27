Anita Marguerite Falcone, 95, died on March 23, 2020. She was born in Fayette City, Pennsylvania, on August 30, 1924, and grew up in western Pennsylvania. After high school she went to work for the GSA in Pittsburgh. In the post-war years the head of her office asked her to transfer with him to the Washington, D.C. office, and she embarked on that adventure. It was in Washington that she met Ralph, the Navy officer whom she married in 1952. They were married for 50 years until his death in 2003. Anita moved with Ralph as he was transferred to his various Navy assignments, including two years in Japan. When Ralph retired from the Navy they settled in Northern Virginia where they raised their sons. Anita enjoyed her work as a substitute teacher in her sons' elementary school and was proud of her many years as an Elections official in Fairfax County. She was devoted to the education of her children and was proud of their educational accomplishments. In 1995 Anita and Ralph moved to Lynchburg to be closer to family. In the early 1970's, Anita reconnected with her Italian heritage by travelling to Northern Italy where her parents had been born and meeting her many Italian cousins. She and Ralph travelled there periodically after that first visit and she maintained a close connection with her Italian cousins until her death. Many of them reciprocated and visited Anita and Ralph in the USA. Anita is survived by her sons, John and James Falcone, their wives, Anja and Liz, her grandchildren, Madeline, Laura, Gina and Katie, and her many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lynchburg Daily Bread and the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. The family wishes to thank the staff of Westminster Canterbury's Drinkard Health Care Center , 5th Floor living unit for their dedicated care. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
