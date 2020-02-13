Bruce Allen Fabian, of Danville, Va., entered into eternal rest and went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 10, 2020, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on February 3, 1964, in Reading, Pa. He was preceded in death by his father Steven Fabian Sr. Bruce was a member of Rosedale UCC. He was a quiet person and enjoyed watching his favorite football team the Philadelphia Eagles. Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife, Norma Jean Fabian; mother, Arlene Fabian of Schuylkill Haven, Pa.; his sisters, Cindy Reinhart (Al) of Middletown, Pa., and Karen Christian (Frank) of Schuylkill Haven, Pa.; brother, Steven Fabian (Beth) of Reading, Pa.; son, Andrew Fabian of Raleigh, N.C., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 1 p.m. at the chapel of Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, VA 24522.
Service information
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Ltd.
1121 Old Courthouse Rd.
Appomattox, VA 24522
1121 Old Courthouse Rd.
Appomattox, VA 24522
