August 22, 1972 - June 2, 2020 Richard Owen Ewers Jr., 47, of Forest, Va., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Tuesday, August 22, 1972 in Lynchburg, Owen was the oldest son of Richard Owen Ewers Sr. and Sarah Jane Maddox Ewers. Owen was the big brother of Michael Neal Ewers and Kyle Creed Ewers. Brother-in-law of Liana Allen Ewers (Michael) and best uncle to Bowen Michael Ewers and Ruby Noelle Ewers. Owen was the loving grandson of the late Lathan M. and Ruby J. Ewers and George N. and Mary G. Maddox. Owen was the nephew of Lathan M. Ewers Jr., the late Mary C. Kagey (Bill), Bonnie G. Yelvington (John), the late Barbara M. Salmon (Richard), the late G. Neal Maddox Jr. (Mary), and Peggy M. Colvilles (Hal). Owen grew up with many close cousins, Thomas, David, Jennifer, Steven, Mark, Paul, Beth, LeeAnn, Joelyn, George "T", the late Scott, Sarah, Karen, Valerie, and Carol. Owen was a master carpenter, talented painter, and musician. He passed along his love of guitar to Bowen and art to Ruby. His bond with his brothers was stronger than anyone could know, and they loved to take trips to concerts together. Anything they did always turned into an adventure. He was a lover of animals, especially cats. Owen was a caring, compassionate man who would help anyone in need. He was a loyal friend to so many as well as a mentor to hundreds of students during his five years teaching carpentry at Brookville High School. He loved the outdoors, dove hunting with his Dad, riding motorcycles, shooting guns and lighting fireworks. Using his carpentry skills, he was always willing to help his friends fix or make something that they needed. Owen made many special things for his Mom. Over the years, he enjoyed vacations at Holden Beach with his extended family, the Bookers, the Farleys, and the Wilsons. Owen loved hanging out and having philosophical conversations with friends. Owen marched to the beat of his own drum. When needed, he loved to say, "OWEN LISTENS TO NO ONE". A private service will be held at a later date at Timberlake United Methodist church. In addition, a Celebration of Owen's life will be held at his parent's residence for all people who knew and loved him and his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any local Humane Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 220 Breezewood Drive
In memory
