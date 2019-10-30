Curtis D. Everett Sr. Curtis D. Everett Sr. affectionately known as "Big Curt", entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2019 in Lynchburg, Va. He was born on July 23, 1934 to Mannie and Georgia Everett, both preceding him in death. Big Curt is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann; one son, Curtis David Jr. of Lynchburg; two daughters, Tiana Person (Chris), of Smyrna, Ga. and Rosalyn Bright-Jones (Wayman), of Philadelphia, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Almen Jones (Robie Ann), Curtis David III, Janay Nicole, Wayman Jones, Serene Jones, Kristiana Person and Jordan Person; two great-grandsons, Curtis David IV and Caesar DeAngelo; two sisters, Goldie Britt, of Lynchburg and Myrtle Frank, of Philadelphia, Pa.; devoted caregivers, Brenda Peters, Janet Gilliam Bell, and Marie Andrews and a host of loving family and friends. The Homegoing Service for Big Curt will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 4693 Everett Road, Forest with Rev. Harland Brown, pastor, officiating and the Rev. Marcus Jones giving the eulogy. The interment will be in the St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery and Masonic Rites will be given. The family is receiving friends at the Everett home.
