Herman Evans Jr., 80, of Brookneal, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Patricia P. Evans. Mr. Evans was born in Campbell County, August 30, 1939, a son of the late Herman Evans Sr. and Ethel Sowell Evans. He was a lifetime member of Beulah Baptist Church in Hat Creek, a U. S. Army veteran and a self-employed Diesel Mechanic. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Tracy Evans; a daughter, Mary Ragland both of Lynchburg; five step-children, that he claimed as his, Aubrey Hamlett (Brenda) of Charlotte Court House, Denise Franklin (Danny), and Tony Webb all of Texas, Tim Webb (Joanna), Becky Paulette (Darrell, Sr.) all of Appomattox; 10 grandchildren, Cody and Casey Evans, Vincent Parks, Andrew, Joshua, and Jedidiah Webb, Collin and Alayna Webb, Dwain and C J Paulette; a brother, James M. Evans (Phyllis) of Brookneal; two sisters, Nancy Garrison of Richmond, Shirley Rudder of Williamsburg; many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert P. Evans Sr.; two sisters, Mae Coleman and Kate Puckett. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church by the Rev. Mitch Luckie and the Rev. Shelton Miles with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and at the residence other times. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
