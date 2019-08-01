Corbin Lee Evans, 81, of Rustburg, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Lovie Garrett Evans. Born April 12, 1938, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Robert L. Evans and the late Claudia Moore Evans. Corbin was a retired foreman for Southern Air Corporation and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He served our country in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his wife, Corbin is survived by his son, Brian Lee Evans of Lynchburg; four siblings, David Eugene Evans, Carolyn T. Evans, Dana P. Evans and Sharon Evans, all of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. David Heerspink officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
