Calvin B. Evans, departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020, at The Summit. He was the husband of Barbara C. Evans of Lynchburg and the last of six children of John R. and Nannie M. Evans of Lynchburg. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers, three sisters, his wife, Barbara, and one granddaughter, Victoria. Calvin is survived by three sons from a previous marriage, Darrell M. Evans and wife, Debbie of Forest, David K. Evans and wife, Cathy of Rustburg, and K. Dwayne Evans and wife, Laura of Rustburg; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; one step-daughter, Linda O. Dinkle and husband, J.T. of Lynchburg; special niece, Sharon Brooks; and a host of nephews and nieces. He retired from General Electric after thirty plus years of service. Calvin was a former member of The James River Chapter of the Good Sams Camping Club, B.P.O Elks 321, and Moose Club 715, all of Lynchburg. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in the South Western and Western Pacific. A graveside service will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Evans family (239-0331).
