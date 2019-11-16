Betty Lou Bandy Evans, 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. She was the wife of the late Earmel Evans. Born on July 6, 1938, in War, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Claude Olbert Bandy and the late Lillian Gilbert Bandy. Betty was a member of New Beginning Tabernacle and enjoyed fishing. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by an infant son, baby boy Evans; one grandson. Danny Evans Moore; seven sisters, and two brothers. Betty is survived by her children, Claudia E. Kress and husband, David, Danny Evans and fiancée, Sandra Foster, Lonnie Evans and fiancée, Teresa Godsey, Steven Evans, and Misty Holton; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a special brother-in-law, Leroy Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Sam Stump officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Evans family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.