Bishop R. Kern Eutsler, 100, a retired bishop of the United Methodist Church, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Va. The son of the late Rev. Robert Lee Eutsler and Mrs. Lillian Zepp Eutsler, he was born in Bridgewater, Va. In 1945, he and Eva Rebecca Vines were married in Greenville, Va. She died in 2014, after almost 69 years of marriage. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Berea College, Berea, Ky., in 1940, and the degree of Master of Divinity (Cum Laude) from Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 1943. Randolph-Macon College, Ashland, Va., conferred on him the honorary degree of Doctor of Divinity in 1963. He was named a Distinguished Alumnus of Berea College in 1986. Bishop Eutsler was received into the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1941 and ordained an Elder in 1944. He served the following pastorates in Virginia, Greenville-Mint Spring, Elkton, Luray, South Roanoke, Ginter Park in Richmond, Washington Street Alexandria and Reveille in Richmond. In addition to these pastoral appointments, he served as Executive Director of Virginia United Methodist Homes, District Superintendent of the Alexandria District and Director of the Virginia Conference Council on Ministries. He was elected a delegate to the General Conferences of the church 1964 to 1984. In the ecumenical area, he was active in the Virginia Council of Churches, of which he served a term as president and was founder and first president of the Virginia Association of Homes for the Aging. He served on the Board of Trustees of Randolph-Macon Woman's College (now Randolph College). Elected a bishop of the United Methodist Church at the Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference in 1984, he was assigned to administer the Holston Conference with headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn. He served on many boards and agencies of the denomination as a whole. After his retirement, he served part-time as Director of Interpretation and Promotion of United Methodist Volunteers in Mission of the Southeastern Jurisdiction. He is survived by two daughters, Ann Coulter (William) of Lynchburg, Va., and Mary Margaret Abramson (Raymond) of Holly Grove and Little Rock, Ark.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Coulter Vonderheide and husband, David Vonderheide, Anne Abramson and husband, Charles Baldner, Andrew Coulter and wife, Kristin Vinagro and Emily Abramson; one great-grandchild, Oscar Vinagro Coulter; and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by four sisters, Elizabeth Furry, Pauline Decosta, Anne Eutsler and Margaret Lantrip; and four brothers, Robert Eutsler, Daniel Eutsler, Mark Eutsler and Frederick Eutsler. Kern Eutsler's colleagues, parishioners, friends and family appreciated his gifts of preaching, pastoral care and leadership. All cherished his personal warmth and ready sense of humor. He was a loving, devoted, caring and faithful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He leaves his family an example of great faith and service. Family will receive friends at the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at Reveille United Methodist Church, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23221, or to the Givens Scholarship Fund, Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Eutsler, Bishop R. Kern
