Daniel Dean "Danny" Eubank Sr., 68, of Big Island, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1951, in Buchanan, Va., a son of the late Latane Dean Eubank and the late Nellie Elizabeth Eubank. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Fore Eubank. Danny was once the former pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Lynchburg, and a current member of Harvest Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandsons. He loved sharing God's word with others. He is survived by his son, Daniel Eubank Jr. and his wife, Amy; his grandsons, Chase and Carson; his loving sisters, Billie Ann Ayers and her husband, Tommy, Pam Snead, Linda Arrington, and Sheila Goff; and numerous precious family members and friends. The family will receive friends, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, from 3 until 5 p.m. A celebration of Danny's life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Jeter's Chapel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Vinton, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
