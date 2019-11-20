Those beautiful blue eyes closed for the last time while surrounded by her family who held her hands as she transitioned to her Savior's arms. Jeannette Rice Tomlinson Eubank passed away from this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A fighter until her last breath, she had overcome numerous obstacles and endured tremendous pain but had an incredible will to live. Jeannette was predeceased by parents, Eric and Ethel Rice; and her son, Paul Tomlinson. She is survived by her son, Brian Tomlinson (Mary); daughter, Lisa Mann (Jack); beloved grandchildren, Isaac Mann, and Sarah Mann (Codie); brother, Ronnie Rice (Barbara); sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Finch (Ralph); father of her children, Wray Tomlinson; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was blessed with dear friends Cathy, Doris, Mickey, Karen and caregivers, Rhonda and Polly. Her family would like to thank Paladin Transport's angels, Lynchburg UVA dialysis angels, Kindred nursing and therapy, and Dr.'s Stowers and Ploch. She was a true inspiration to her family and loved them fiercly. A member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church, her visitation will be held there on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. and a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with light refreshments to follow in Camden Hall. The family requests consideration of financial needs to her Go Fund Me page or to Burch-Messier Funeral Home. No more suffering mama. We love you. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
In memory
