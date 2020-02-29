Evelyn Toliver Essex, 92, of Roseland, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home. Born in Washington, D.C., on March 18, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Toliver Brown. Before she retired, Evelyn worked in childcare and housekeeping, becoming a respected and cherished part of her community. She was a life long and faithful member of Oak Hill Baptist Church where she served on the food committee and as an usher for over 31 years. Additionally, she served on the Roseland Rescue Squad Auxiliary for several years. Evelyn was a contented and happy person. She humbly served with a kind and caring heart helping anyone she could, anywhere she could. Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory a son, William Toliver; a daughter, Betty A. Dillard; a chosen daughter, Frances Loving; son-in-law, Russell Dillard; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Brown and Alice Douglas; three grandchildren, Bruce Toliver, Leslie Jones and Jason Giles; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her special buddy, John Marshall Loving, and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Essex; two daughters, Margaret Toliver Giles and Phyllis Louise Toliver, and her brother, James Brown. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church by Pastor Edward Hendricks with burial to follow in Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
