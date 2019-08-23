Paul David Ernsberger passed away on August 14, 2019. He is survived by a sister, Nancy Ernsberger Copey and a niece, Anna Copley, of Harrisonburg; and a nephew, William Copley of Dearborn, Mich. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

