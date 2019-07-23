Lovette Owen "Buster" Ennis, 92, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Ivery Lee Ennis. Born on September 17, 1926, in Benson, N.C., he was the son of the late Love Ennis and the late Lissie Hughes Ennis. Buster retired as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sons, Ronnie Ennis and Dennis Ennis; daughter, Nancy Campbell; and sister, Erma Godwin. Buster is survived by his daughter, Susan Foster; eight grandchildren, Melissa Ramsey and husband, Jonathan, Josh Foster and wife, Sandy, Bryan Ennis and wife, Stephanie, Ryan Ennis and wife, Rebecca, Jennifer Espinosa and husband, Tony, Amy Campbell, Jennifer Campbell, and Jamie McClenney and husband, Rich; two great-grandchildren who lived near him and was his pride and joy, Chance Ramsey and Kenzley Ramsey, along with 17 other great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sister, Dorothy Jenkins; and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be presented by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ennis family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
