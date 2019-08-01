Elizabeth Blanche English, 90, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 3, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Jimmie Snow English and Beulah Frances Wilkes English. She was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church and Woodmen of the World, Court #379, Lynchburg. She is survived by two sisters, Mildred Owen of Gretna and Eva Gilliam of Lynchburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Johnny, Rufus, James, Jimmy, and Andrew English. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Altavista Memorial Park. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.