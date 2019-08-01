Elizabeth Blanche English, 90, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 3, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Jimmie Snow English and Beulah Frances Wilkes English. She was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church and Woodmen of the World, Court #379, Lynchburg. She is survived by two sisters, Mildred Owen of Gretna and Eva Gilliam of Lynchburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Johnny, Rufus, James, Jimmy, and Andrew English. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Altavista Memorial Park. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

