Theodore Carl Engelder, 92, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita and one brother, Conrad J. Engelder. Mr. Engelder was born August 31, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the Rev. and Mrs. Conrad J. Engelder. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and previously served on the Church Council and in other organizations. Formerly he was a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lynchburg. He is survived by a daughter, Laura E. Bedway and her husband, Daniel, of Downingtown, Pa.; a son, James M. Engelder, and his wife, Marcia, of Bradenton, Fla; and three grandsons, Mark, Brian (Sabine), and Matthew (Stephanie) Bedway. He also has one brother, Paul D. Engelder and his wife, Lorraine, of Laguna Woods, Calif. Mr. Engelder received degrees from the University of Michigan and Yale University. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi. He was a member of the American Physical Society and the American Nuclear Society in which he held local offices. Until his retirement in 1987, he was employed by Babcock and Wilcox/McDermott, Inc. for 31 years and was Director of the Company's Lynchburg Research Center. Earlier he helped initiate a nuclear program at Dow Chemical Company in Michigan. Mr. Engelder has published a number of technical papers and was a U.S. Delegate to an International Atomic Energy Commission Symposium in Amsterdam. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Dennis Roberts officiating. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Cancer Charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
