Eleanore Sheeto Emsley, 88, of Lynchburg, formerly of Farmville, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Louis Stauss Emsley. Eleanore is survived by her three daughters and their families, Louanne D'Angelo and her husband, Dominic, Carol Espinosa and her husband, Gustavo A. Espinosa, Md., and Lynda Pasternack and her husband, David; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings a memorial service will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

