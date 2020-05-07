Ryan Norton Ellis, 38, of Taunton, Mass., departed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after suffering an unexpected brain aneurysm. He was born June 30, 1981, in Lexington, N.C., the son of the late Gregory Dale Ellis and Judy Staton Ellis. Ryan graduated from Jefferson Forest High School in 1999 and Liberty University in 2010. He selflessly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and Army for 16 years. He was employed by Verizon as an Operations Manager where he excelled and worked hard to provide for his family. Ryan lived life to the fullest every day. He loved fishing, his dog Max, and using his talents in music to glorify God. But, most importantly, he accepted Christ as his Savior and entered heaven's gates to roaring applause of all who've gone before him. Apart from God, he always put his wife and family at the forefront of all he did, often reminding them, "family is the most important bond in this life." Ryan was married to the love of his life, Meghan Anne (Brown) Ellis, who he lovingly referred to as "Meg", for 13 years. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his brother, Brandon Ellis (Brittany) of Naples, Italy; uncle, Geoffrey Ellis (Laura) of Lexington, N.C.; father-and mother-in-law, William "Bill" and Patty Brown of Bedford, Va.; and brother-in-law, Carter Brown (Olivia) of San Antonio, Texas. He was the fun, loving and devoted "Uncle Ryan" to four nieces and one nephew, Briane, Brynna, Brayla, and Brandon Jr. "Brandt" Ellis and Abigail "Abby" Brown. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kristina and brother, Jason. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or please consider making a donation to support his family at www.gofundme.com under memorial fund Ryan Ellis, Blessings for Meghan. A service to celebrate a life well-lived to be held at a later date.
