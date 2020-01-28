Mr. William Charles Elliott, age 68, of Nathalie, passed away on January 26, 2020, at his residence. Charles was also known by family and friends as "Hillbilly". He was the son of the late Mr. William Paul Elliott and Mrs. Hazel Fields Elliott. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Baby Boys Elliott; granddaughters, Brittany Elliott and Cierra Presho; a great granddaughter, Padme Presho; and a niece, Kimberly Elder. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Mrs. Peggy Conners Elliott of the home; five children, Angie Presho (David) of Gladys, April Angel (Allen) of Nathalie, Charles Elliott (Nancy) of Aspen, Jeremy Elliott of Nathalie, and Matthew Elliott (Stacey) of Brookneal; grandchildren, Cody (Desiree), Joshua, Dakota, Jacob, Damien, Christopher, Lucas, Devin, Tyhanna, Rashawn, Dylan, Noah, Cayden, Whitney, Christian, and Corey; great-grandchildren, Leia, Beau, and Addilyn; sisters, Mrs. Pamela Elliott Rutter (James) of Orlando, Fla., Mrs. Madeline Hammock and Mrs. Lilly Ann Smith (Andrew) of Roanoke; a sister-in-law, Shirley Elder (Richard) of Brookneal; nieces and nephews, Eric, Jennifer, Jonathan, Joseph, Lori, and Shana; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal, with interment at Wickliffe Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Elliott, William "Hillbilly"
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
Jan 29
Funeral
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
