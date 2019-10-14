Laura Carrico Elliott, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her residence at Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late James Carroll Elliott Sr. Born on May 20, 1935, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late William Virgil Carrico and the late Laura Campbell Carrico. Laura was owner and operator of Sis's Café. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband and parents, Laura was preceded in death by her brother, William Walter Carrico. Laura is survived by her children, Judith Gallion and her husband, Gary, of Rustburg, Linda Evans and her husband, Kerry, of Lynchburg, James Elliott Jr. and his fiancée, Stacey Cudd, of Lynchburg and Cheryl Hazlehurst and her husband, John, of Roseburg, Oreg.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, John, Stephanie, Tyler, Dylan, Owen, April and Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Ella, Penney, James, A.J. and Caleb; and other loving family member and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Winfall, Va., with Pastor Duane Seagle officiating. There will be no formal visitation hours, yet family and friends are welcome to visit at the funeral home. There will be a reception following the service at the church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
