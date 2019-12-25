Florence J. Elliott departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 18, 1929. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Long Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemtery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing
Elliott, Florence J.
To send flowers to the family of Florence Haskins-Elliott, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 26
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Long Mountain Baptist Church
975 Oxford Furnance Road
Lynchburg, VA 24504
975 Oxford Furnance Road
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Guaranteed delivery before Florence's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.