Florence J. Elliott departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 18, 1929. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Long Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemtery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing

Dec 26
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
2:00PM
Long Mountain Baptist Church
975 Oxford Furnance Road
Lynchburg, VA 24504
