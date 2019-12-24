Florence J. Elliott departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Long Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing.

