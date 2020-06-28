Christopher Stewart Elliott, 59, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Donna Crist Elliott. Born in Lynchburg on January 2, 1961, he was a son of Glenna Whitaker Carr and her husband R.B. "Butch" Carr Jr. and the late Curtis M. Elliott. He was a warehouse manager at Mail America and a member of Mountain View Church of God. In addition to his wife, and mother, he is survived by three daughters, Christina M. Gilbert and her husband, Christopher W. of Rustburg, Lauren M. Elliott of Rustburg, and Alexis N. Elliott and her companion Will of Nashville, Tenn.; two brothers, Mark H. Elliott of Rustburg and Timothy Elliott and his wife, Rebecca of Knoxville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Kaylie, Chris Jr., and Caleb Gilbert. In order to respect his wishes, there will be no services. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

