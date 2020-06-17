October 22, 1974 - June 14, 2020 Cynthia Elaine Ellinger, 45, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 22, 1974, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Margie Godsey Dancy and the late Bobby James Murphy. Cindy was the owner/operator of Keeping It Clean and Nexan product supported by F&K. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. In addition to her mother, Cindy is survived by her two sons, Jordan Scott Ellinger of Amherst, and Jodes James Murphy of Monroe; two siblings, James Murphy of Amherst and Teresa Wood and her husband, Barry of Amherst; her special companion Kenny A. Maddox of Amherst; and other loving family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering at Bella Rose on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
