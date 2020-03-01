William Elkins Sr., 80, of Lynchburg, Va., passed into eternity on February 27, 2020. He stepped into his new body and walked with Jesus as his family surrounded and loved on him here on Earth. He was and will always be a gift God shared with all that knew him and was such a blessing to his family. For Bill, his faith was the most important part of his life. He proudly served in United States Army after which he returned home briefly to Wise Co., then moved to Lynchburg, Va. He married Sybil Dickenson and raised two children and had five grandchildren. Throughout their life together they traveled extensively and made many friends. Bill, as he was known, was a kind caring husband, father and friend and many people benefited from knowing him. A memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Road, Lynchburg, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. The family requests memorials be made to one of Bill's favorite organizationsTunnels to Towers, St. Judes or Trump 2020. To honor his patriotism we encourage guests to wear red, white, and blue.

