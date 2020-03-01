William Elkins Sr., 80, of Lynchburg, Va., passed into eternity on February 27, 2020. He stepped into his new body and walked with Jesus as his family surrounded and loved on him here on Earth. He was and will always be a gift God shared with all that knew him and was such a blessing to his family. For Bill, his faith was the most important part of his life. He proudly served in United States Army after which he returned home briefly to Wise Co., then moved to Lynchburg, Va. He married Sybil Dickenson and raised two children and had five grandchildren. Throughout their life together they traveled extensively and made many friends. Bill, as he was known, was a kind caring husband, father and friend and many people benefited from knowing him. A memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Road, Lynchburg, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. The family requests memorials be made to one of Bill's favorite organizationsTunnels to Towers, St. Judes or Trump 2020. To honor his patriotism we encourage guests to wear red, white, and blue.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.