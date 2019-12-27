Margaret Clark Elder, 94, of Brookneal, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late James Lewis Elder for 60 years. Margaret was born in Campbell County, on June 17, 1925, a daughter of the late Oscar L. Clark and Ruth Mason Clark. She was a life-long member of Hat Creek Presbyterian Church where she served as Sunday school teacher, choir member, Elder of the church since 2006 and Clerk of Session. She was also a self-employed Beautician, a member of the Bob White Homemaker's Club, and wrote the Route 1 news column for the Union Star for many years. She is survived by two sons, James Stephen "Steve" Elder (Patricia) of Waynesville, N.C., and Dennis Marvin Elder (Colleen) of Brookneal; five grandchildren, Michael Elder (Nicole), Gregory Elder (Rebecca), Jennifer Ruff (Thomas), Matthew Elder, and Dennis Elder Jr. and fiancée, Cherie Browning; seven great-grandchildren, Jessica, Madeline, William, Elijah, and Rachel Elder, Elizabeth and Cameron Ruff; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Herman, Aubrey, Willard, Garland and Cecil Clark; and five sisters, Maude Walton, Eleanor Clark, Arlene Cocks, Doris Matlock and Hazel McCaig. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hat Creek Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Dick Boswell with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, following the service in the church fellowship hall and at the home of Steve and Pat at Harper's Mill other times. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
Elder, Margaret Clark
