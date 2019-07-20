James "Jimmy" Calvin Elder Jr., 67, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July, 16, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

