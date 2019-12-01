Mr. Charlie Wilson Elder Jr., age 61, of Brookneal, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Charlottesville. He was the son late Charlie Wilson Elder Sr. and the late Mrs. Edna King Elder. He was married to Mrs. Barbara Elder. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Barbara Elder of the home; two children, Matthew Elder (Shanna) of Brookneal and Sydney Jennings Jr. (Melissa) of Gladys; grandchildren, Dixie Elder, Haley, Julie and Trey Jennings; great-granddaughter, Hallie Jennings; one sister, Mary Smith of Brookneal; one brother, Richard Elder (Shirley) of Brookneal; sister-in-law, Ann Snead of Brookneal; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment in Wickliffe Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
