Dorothy Ruth Floyd Elder, 72, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Ronald Lee Elder. Born September 27, 1947, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Peyton Floyd and the late Vivian Lee Tomlin Floyd. Dorothy worked in retail for various companies. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by eight siblings, Kathleen Floyd, Frances Floyd, Ruby Branch, SP4 Roger Floyd, James Floyd, Ed Floyd, Alvin Floyd and his wife Lucille Floyd and Charles "Nookie" Floyd. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by four children, Tracy McElhone and her husband, Thomas of Brookneal, Kellee Falls and her husband, Lewis of Madison Heights, Lewis Elder and his wife, Holt of Lynchburg and Brandon Elder of Madison Heights; two sisters, Gladys Peters and her husband, Ryland, Kathy Burton and her husband, "Rusty" of Madison Heights; sister-in-law, Claudia Floyd of Monroe; three grandchildren, Taylor Wright, Chyanne Goff and Hunter Goff; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at St. Luke's Cemetery. Family and friends are welcomed to pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Whitten Funeral Home staff will assist the family in abiding the 10-person social distancing rule at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

