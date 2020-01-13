Bonnie Goff Elder, 49, of Big Island, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on January 12, 1970, in Lynchburg, a daughter of Bobby L. Goff and Irene Floyd Goff of Big Island, both of whom survive. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mack and Dorothy Floyd; her paternal grandparents, Emmitt and Erma Goff; and her mother-in-law, E. Sue Elder. She was an accounts payable clerk at Gastroenterology Associates of Central Virginia. In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her husband, Andrew Scott Elder; her son, Hunter Scott Elder and girlfriend, Celia Davis; her daughter, Sabrina Sueann Elder; father-in-law, Kenneth Elder; her two best friends, Michelle Bryant and Sara Garnett. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials consider Feed the Need or Christ > Cancer, 12371 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Forest, VA 24551. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Sedalia Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Baber and the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening, January 13, 2020, at King of Kings Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Elder, Bonnie Goff
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Elder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.