William Ercel Elam, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Heartland of Lynchburg. He was the husband of Mildred Patrick Elam. Born December 23, 1942, in Brookneal, he was the son of the late William Walter Elam and the late Emma Marshall Elam. William was a retired truck driver for LC Trucking and a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church in Brookneal. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Percel Elam. In addition to his wife, William is survived by two children, Loleta Elam of Las Vegas, Nev. and Randy Elam also of Las Vegas, Nev.; two siblings, Joyce Elaine Elam, of Brookneal and Robert McKinley Elam, of Brookneal; one granddaughter, Amber Nicole Chapman; three great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
