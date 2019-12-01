Doris Elizabeth Harper Eden, 98, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Noah's Landing Private Care Home. She was the wife of the late Paul Randell Eden. Born on March 16, 1921, in London, England, she was a daughter of the late Francis George Harper and Florence Putnam Harper. Doris was a retired executive secretary with Imperial Reading, she was also a part of the British women's auxiliary, serving in World War II, and a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Geoffrey Allan Eden. She is survived by a son, Roger Eden and his wife, June, of Forest; a daughter, Janice Gripp and her husband, Dennis, of Madison Heights; a sister, Joyce Bradburn of Littlehampton, England; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Northminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor David Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 106 Clearview Rd. Madison Heights, VA 24572 or ALS association at alsa.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
