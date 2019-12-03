A funeral service for Frances King Early, 90, of Lynchburg, will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev Dr. Ed Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery. In honor of Frances' love of pink, please feel free to wear pink to her service, as she would always say "pink's the prettiest". Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.

Tags

Load entries