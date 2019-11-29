Early, Frances King

A funeral service for Frances King Early, 90, of Lynchburg, will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev Dr. Ed Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery.  Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.

