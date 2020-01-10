Dianne Mayo Eanes, 74, of Lynchburg, was called to heaven on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter Scott Eanes Jr. Dianne was born in Lynchburg on February 16, 1945, the daughter of the late Roy Clinton Mayo Jr. and Martha Wood Mayo of Monroe. She is survived by her children, C. Scott Eanes (wife, Inga) of Glenwood, Iowa; Melissa D. Blomquist (husband, Adam Scott) of Lynchburg, Va.; two brothers, Roy C. Mayo III (wife, Cheryl) of Amherst and Timothy W. Mayo (wife, Sandi) of Concord; six grandchildren, Caleb, Asher, Eden, Jordan, Judah and Reuben Blomquist all of Lynchburg and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a faithful member of Living Word Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She dedicated her life to the service of others, most especially the deaf community of Lynchburg and surrounding counties. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Runk & Pratt, Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge and Seven Hills Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health https://fnih.org/donate/general_donation A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
To send flowers to the family of Dianne Eanes, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Dianne's Visitation begins.
Jan 12
Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Dianne's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.