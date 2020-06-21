Wilma Kay Dye, age 74, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Richlands, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born September 19, 1945 in Richlands, Va. She loved to give and help others. She loved her family and children. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Opal White Sr.; her husband, Harold Dye Sr.; one brother, Ira "Eddie" White Jr. She is survived by two sisters, Glenna Tiller and husband Woody of Winterhaven, Fla., and Rosemary Womack of Lynchburg, Va.; three nieces, Sheila, Suzie, and Marsha; four nephews, Mark, Ron, Eddie, and Trevor; two great nieces, Rachel and Mary; two great nephews, Daniel and Joseph; three great-great nieces and two great-great nephews. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va., with Pastor Allen Gross officiating. Burial will follow. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Wilma Kay Dye is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
